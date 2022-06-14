Karan Johar says it’s too late to find love: I wish I would've focused on my personal life a little more

Karan Johar has opened up about the deepest regret in his life. In a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal, the producer-director shared that he regrets not having a life partner, who would have his back during the trials and tribulations of life. He feels that it is too late for him to find love now.

Karan Johar’s deepest regret

In a recent conversation with noted film critic Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Karan Johar was asked about his deepest regret or if he has something he wished he had done differently. To this, he replied that he wished he had focused on his personal life more. “I wish I'd focused on my personal life a little more. I don't think I have done that.” KJo also expressed that although he is grateful that he took the decision to have kids, he feels that he did it ‘5 years too late’ and that he should have done it sooner.

KJO further said that he feels he let his personal life take a backseat while he focused on his professional duties. Speaking about his personal life, the 50-year-old said, “But I think the bigger regret I have is that I didn't give that part of my life the importance that I think that it deserved at a certain point of time and now, I think it might be too late. I think it's perhaps too late for me to now find a life partner, and go to the mountains for a quiet holiday with or kind of have someone hold my hand at times.”

He added that a parent or a child can never fulfil the aspect that is reserved for one’s soul mate or life partner. ‘I don't have that that's a vacant spot in my life and that's my deepest regret,” Karan concluded.

