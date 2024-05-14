Karan Johar says 'K3G to Ishq Vishk' as he showers love on Jibraan Khan; Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout

Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to hit theaters on June 21, 2024, and today, the makers of the highly anticipated movie dropped solo posters of the star cast. Jibraan Khan, who made his debut with Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, received a special shout-out from the director and his co-star Hrithik Roshan as well.

Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan shower love and support to K3G fame Jibraan Khan and Ishq Vishk Rebound team

Taking to Instagram stories, Karan Johar shared the poster of Jibraan Khan from his upcoming movie Ishq Vishk Rebound and wrote, 'Congratulations Jibraan Khan, from K3G to Ishq Vishk, All my blessings.' For those unaware, Jibraan Khan played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son, Krish Raichand, in Karan Johar's cult classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Hrithik Roshan also took to Instagram stories and shared a poster of Ishq Vishk Rebound to wish them luck and extend support to the star cast.

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, a Bollywood debut for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, which catapulted them to stardom. The film, beloved for its cute love story, resonated with millions. After nearly two decades, a sequel is in the making, featuring Gen Z actors in lead roles including Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, who is making her big Bollywood debut alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

Badshah and Farah Khan to make peppy track with modern twist for Ishq Vishk Rebound

A source revealed, “The Ishq Vishk Rebound team plans to also present another iconic song from their collection to the audiences, remixed with a modern twist, featuring the talented Badshah on vocals and choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. The team started pre-production of the song and commenced shooting it in April 2024 ending with the main cast."

The source further added, "The film has a fantastic album by Rochak Kohli - having sung a song himself with some of the best singers viz. Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, Jubin Nautiyal, Darshan Rawal, Asees Kaur, Nikhita Gandhi, Jasleen Kaur Royal, Jonita Gandhi, and Varun Jain have lent their melodious voices to it."

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and helmed by Ramesh Taurani, the sequel aims to continue the legacy of the cherished romantic comedy, captivating a new generation of audiences with its timeless appeal.

