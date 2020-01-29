Karan Johar says Kangana Ranaut deserves the Padma Shri; Says ‘If I have a film that needs her, will call her’

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have had their share of controversies. However, on Republic Day 2020, both Kangana and Karan were conferred with Padma Shri. In a recent interview, the Takht filmmaker opened up about the same and one possibility of working with her.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Karan spoke about feeling shocked at getting Padma Shri and was in Italy when he got the news. About getting the award alongside Kangana, Karan mentioned that she is an actress who has proved her prowess with her films and according to him, she deserved it. The My Name Is Khan filmmaker mentioned that he respects what she brings to the table as an artist and tomorrow, if he has a film for her, he won’t hesitate to call her.

Karan said, “So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event we’ve met, we’ve greeted each other graciously. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent, craft, and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana.” On working with Kangana, Johar said, “Tomorrow, if I have a film for which I need Kangana, I will pick up the phone and call her. Whatever the problem, whatever may have been said on social media, is irrelevant to me. I’m a filmmaker and she’s an artiste and no amount of personal bias should come in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and will stand by it.”

Apart from Karan Johar and Kangana, Adnan Sami and Ekta Kapoor were also conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour on Republic Day 2020. Meanwhile, Karan is out on recce for Takht which will go on floors this year. The film stars , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is based on the lives of Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh and has been the talk of the town since it was announced.

