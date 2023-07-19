Karan Johar says mom Hiroo Johar asks him to wear 'age-appropriate clothes'; Kajol has a hilarious reaction

Filmmaker Karan Johar is busy promoting his upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which marks his return to direction after seven years. The director was recently spotted at the screening of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal in Mumbai. Karan, who is usually known for his bright and colorful style, opted to wear a simple suit to the event to please his mother Hiroo Johar.

Karan dons ‘age-appropriate clothes’ to Bawaal screening

On Tuesday night, Karan Johar opted to wear a simple black suit to the Bawaal screening. He completed the look with a black tie and black shoes, accessorizing with black rings and glasses. He took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of himself along with the reason for choosing the monotone outfit. He said that his mother Hiroo Johar had asked him to wear clothes according to his age.

Sharing the photos, Karan wrote, “Ma kehti hai ‘Umar ho gayee hai… dhang ke kapde pehno….’ Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sada suit…. par dil phir bhi kehta hai … yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega” (Mom says 'You are getting old... wear appropriate clothes…’ Mom, this simple sober suit is for you.. but my heart still says when will the bright color leave me alone).”

In the comments under the post, KJo’s actor-friend Kajol could not contain her laughter. She wrote, “go back to the bling.” Karan’s fans and admirers showed their appreciation for his look. One fan commented, “Wowwwwww Karan sir very nice looking.”

Karan Johar shares his review on film Bawaal

Earlier, Karan Johar also took to Instagram stories and posted his review on the film Bawaal. He wrote, “Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream... directed with nuance, abandon and yet so much restrain... it moved me in so many moments... proud film for Sajid to back and for @primevideo to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performances of @varundvn and @janhvikapoor... They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson.”

For the unversed, Bawaal is a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Nitesh Tiwari which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

Meanwhile, Karan’s Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release in theaters on July 28. The makers recently dropped the third song Ve Kamleya from the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film.

