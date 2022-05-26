Karan Johar says ‘nazar na lage mujhe’ as he expresses gratitude for birthday wishes

Karan Johar’s 50 birthday bash has been all over the headlines of late. The filmmaker had brought together the entire industry for his milestone birthday celebrations and it was all about stars, glamour, fun, dance and creating memories. After the red carpet pics, several inside videos and pics have been doing the rounds on social media. Besides, the social media is inundated with best wishes for Karan Johar. And now, Karan has expressed his gratitude towards fans and loved ones for their love and blessings.

Taking to his Instagram account, Karan Johar shared pics of himself posing in style from his birthday bash. In the pics, KJo was seen dressed in a white shirt and shimmery green coat which he had paired with a black bow tie and black trousers. He completed his look with a pair of stylish glasses. In the caption, Karan wrote, “Ok so it’s Christmas tree chic! But the Bling factor is intact! I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose styled by @ekalakhani in @dolcegabbana hair @rajeev_gogoi make up @paresh_kalgutkar @sheldon.santos managed by the birthday boy @len5bm ! I am 50! Nazar na lage mujhe!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Karan Johar is currently working on his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be releasing on February 10 next year. Besides, KJo had also announced his next directorial which happens to be an action film. In a note shared on social media, Karan stated that he will begin working on the action flick in April next year.