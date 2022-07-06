Karan Johar says 'nepotism' has refused to leave him: I'm still cursed and trolled for it

Filmmaker Karan Johar needs no introduction. He is responsible for launching a number of stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others. Ever since the debate on nepotism began back, Karan has been accused of it. Now, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director has opened up on the topic of nepotism and revealed that the topic has refused to leave him and he is still trolled and abused for it.

Talking to NDTV, the director said: "It started on this show (Koffee With Karan) and that's never the industry, it's never left social media, by and large, I'm still cursed, trolled, and abused for it. Now I'm not bothered. It went from annoyance to amusement now I'm amused every time. I'm like, 'It's so last season now, like come up with another problem. I mean don't go on and on about nepotism you don't know what the hell it is.' So what should I do if I have a child I should not give them the privilege of what I'm doing? I'm a parent, it'll happen come naturally it happens in every business, but we are just that one word just became like a curse in my filmography or my life and I'm living with it and I say I get nepo spasms now and every time the word like I feel like I get neck pain."

Meanwhile, KJo is all set to come back with the seventh season of his hit chat show Koffee With Karan, which will premiere on July 7th onwards on Disney+Hotstar.

