Karan Johar says THIS popular actor would be a perfect host for 'Koffee With Karan'; Find out

Karan Johar is all set to rock the screens as his popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' is making a comeback. Koffee With Karan Season 7 will soon start premiering on an OTT platform from the 7th of July. And, ever since Karan Johar made the announcement for the new season of his popular chat show, people have been excitedly waiting to watch their favorite celebs get candid, real, and fun on the ‘Koffee’ couch. However, in a recent interview, KJo revealed the name of the actor who would be a perfect host for the 'Koffee' brand and it is none other than ever-so-energetic Ranveer Singh.

While chatting with ETimes on who could be the host for KWK, the filmmaker said, "Ranveer Singh. He'd be a great talk show host. I think he's got the personality. He has the sense of humour. He has the ability to think on his feet. He has great repartee. I think he would be amazing."

Karan, later on, revealed that Tiger Shroff is a surprising factor for him in this season and the audience can see it in upcoming episodes of KWK7. He said, "Tiger Shroff, this season. He's been very, very quiet and introverted. He really opened up this season. When you see him when the episode airs, he spoke much more than he ever has. So I was pleasantly surprised, I felt that he's come into his own and he's commanding a certain kind of presence, that he's putting it out there".

On the work front, Karan is currently working on his upcoming project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. With this film, KJo is sitting on the director's chair after six long years.

