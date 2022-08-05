Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt are new era’s Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol: When they face camera…

Filmmaker Karan Johar has named Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh this generation’s Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, who are considered one of Bollywood’s ever-green couples. Karan believes that Ranveer and Alia’s on-screen pairing comes close to Kajol and Shah Rukh, who he had cast in his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While Alia and Ranveer have worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 film Gully Boy, Kajol and Shah Rukh have appeared together in a number of films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, My Name is Khan, among others.

Ranveer-Alia are new Kajol-Shah Rukh

In a recent conversation with Rajeev Masand, the filmmaker said, "When Ranveer and Alia face the camera, you will see that chemistry because they’re buddies, they’re friends. That friendship results in chemistry."

Meanwhile, KJo is directing the Gully Boy stars in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles and marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). It is scheduled to release on February 10,2023.

During the conversation, KJo was also asked about his preference between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. He answered, “I’ve had the best time working with both the talented gentlemen.” Karan Johar had earlier worked with Ranbir in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Speaking about Alia Bhatt, he said, “I’ve been accused about being partial to her. I’ve been accused of always looking out for her. But I feel that with such incredible talent like that, I feel privileged.”

KJo had launched Alia with her debut film Student Of The Year in 2012 with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.