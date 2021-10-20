Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 'ticks' many things on bucket list

A film that has remained to be the talk of the town since the announcement is Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film's announcement had revealed that senior stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also be a part of it. Since then, fans wanted to know more about the film. Now, in a recent chat, Karan has opened up about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and revealed that it is not a romantic comedy. Further, he shared how excited he was to direct cinema veterans.

In a chat with Film Companion, Karan was asked about his project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The filmmaker who returns to the helm after 2016 shared his excitement about directing a film. Further, he revealed that Ranveer and Alia starrer is not a 'romantic-comedy but a 'family dramedy.' Karan said, "It's a family dramedy. It's not a rom-com. Quintessentially, at heart, it is a family dramedy. It's got comedy, love, but it's a family movie. It's a film about their grandparents, their parents and themselves. It is of course Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani but it's also about Rocky Aur Rani's grandparents, it's also about Rocky Aur Rani's parents. There's a lot of interplay of relationships in the film."

I'm really excited to work with cinema veterans. There's Dharamji, Shabana Ji and Jaya Ji all together. I have never worked with Dharamji and Shabana Ji ever Karan Johar

Further, talking about working with senior stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, Karan revealed that it ends up ticking many boxes on his bucket list. He said, "I'm really excited to work with cinema veterans. There's Dharamji, Shabana Ji and Jaya Ji all together. I have never worked with Dharamji and Shabana Ji ever, nor has the company and I'm vastly excited to actually be able to direct them. Many many ticks on my bucket list. With Jaya aunty, of course, I've done a lot of work before and I'm excited to be back with her on set. More than anything else, I'm excited to be back on set. Excited to be directing a feature film."

Meanwhile, the announcement of the film came this year on Ranveer Singh's birthday. A poster along with a video announcement was shared on social media along with cast reveal. The film's shoot has already kicked off in the city and on the first day of the shoot, a video was shared by Ranveer and Alia on social media that left fans excited. Recently, Karan shared a photo from the sets with Alia and her look with bold eye makeup and a bindi left fans mesmerised. The film is slated for release in 2022.

Also Read|Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh to shoot a song in Moscow for KJo’s film: Report