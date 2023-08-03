Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Choudhury's Dola Re Dola sequence is homage to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Karan Johar, who stayed away from the director’s chair for over seven years after directing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, has made a solid comeback with his latest venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, his romantic saga is roaring loud at the box office. His multi-starrer magnum opus is striking the right chord with the audience. From calling it a complete entertainer to hailing it as a masterpiece, fans have been showering their immense love and adulation on the Ranveer and Alia-starrer since the first day of its release.

Now that the ‘piece of his heart’ (RARKPK) is out and going great guns at the box office, the captain of the ship – director Karan Johar, has opened up on how nervous he was prior to the release of his film and how Anurag Kashyap’s phone call assured him that he has delivered a successful film.

Karan Johar opens up on feeling nervous before the release of RARKPK

While interacting with the media at the post-release press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai, on Thursday, Johar opened up about the nervousness he went through ahead of the release of his film and breathed a sigh of relief after receiving audiences’ love. Speaking about the same, Karan said, “ I was on the verge of a panic attack on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday prior to the release. I started breathing after Friday when I got the love from audiences.”

On being asked whether he knew that he has made a good film, Johar said, “When a filmmaker knows he has made a good or bad film, it isn't good. A filmmaker should not know. I can't tell myself, 'Kya picture banayi hai! (What a good film I have made)’. I can't tap on my own shoulders. I can only pray that the film gets all the love.”

Anurag Kashyap watched RARKPK ‘twice’, reveals Karan Johar

Elated and stunned by the immense love and adulation flowing in from all corners, Karan further added, “Haven't received this kind of abundant love.” Further speaking about how Anurag Kashyap’s call assured him that he has done a good job, Johar said, “When Anurag Kashyap called and said he watched it twice, I felt 'Haan kuch toh banaya hai (Yes, I have made something good).”

Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury dancing to the iconic song Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film, Devdas, is undoubtedly one of the best sequences from RARKPK. While talking about the Dola Re Dola sequence, KJo said, “It is a homage to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is also a homage to the fact that hunar ka koi gender nahi hota (talent has no gender).”

Karan Johar’s bats for gender equality in showbiz

Alia Bhatt’s character, Rani Chatterjee is portrayed as a strong and independent woman, and as per the audience, the film has a tinge of women empowerment. However, when asked about the idea of making a film like RARKPK that in some way or the other empowers women, the Student Of The Year director replied, “Now, there is nothing like male-oriented film or woman-oriented film. We don't divide anymore. Everyone knows that women's contribution is equal if not more than men's.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is directed by Karan Johar. Apart from Singh and Bhatt, the romantic drama also stars legendary actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie is running successfully in theatres since July 28.

