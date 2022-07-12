Karan Johar says there's 'unabashed naach-gaana' in Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan Johar has returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The filmmaker has also managed to get a casting coup of sorts with veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan playing pivotal roles in his film. In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Karan opened up about his directorial return.

The family will see modern family dynamics at the forefront. As Karan calls it, the film is a quintessential “happy Indian family drama". While Alia and Ranveer are definitely the star attraction, one cannot deny the excitement the senior actors are bringing to the table.

Speaking about the film, he said, "There is unabashed naach-gaana. Dharamji is a ball of love, and at 86, he is so passionate. Shabanaji is an acting institution. With Jayaji, whom I call aunty J, I feel like I have a mom on the set." Karan Johar admits that the film will face its share of criticism. "I read the criticism before the praise. The praise does nothing for you, but what’s bad or what’s mediocre needs to be told. I even read what the trolls (write). I feel the more grounded I am, the more I will be able to fly."

Karan Johar also stated that his family drama with Alia and Ranveer is catering to the audience whose taste seems to have changed drastically in the last two years due to the pandemic. Pointing out that even the Hindi audience wants 'tadka of Hindi cinema' now.

Karan Johar said, "As filmmakers, we all have to go back to the basics, if we want commercial (success). If you want to make an artistic film, go ahead, but know that your audience will get limited. Now, the cinema-going audiences want the tadka of Hindi cinema that got diluted over the decades. The (success of) KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Pushpa: The Rise (proves the theory). We need to go back to (the elements) we grew up on — drama, songs, dance, and emotions. The phase of small-town, high-concept movies is great, but this is the reality of our times."

Alia and Ranveer starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is set to release on 10 February, 2023.

