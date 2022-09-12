Karan Johar says 'vibe hai' as he shares BTS video of Koffee With Karan 7 shoot with Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant

Karan Johar on Sunday shared the BTS video of shooting the tenth episode of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan, season 7 with Phone Bhoot stars Kartrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Along with the BTS video, he also announced the promo of the next episode will be out tomorrow. The episode aired last week and we witnessed the trio at their candid best, while they opened up about different aspects of their personal and professional lives. The appearance of the trio reminded us of what Koffee With Karan used to be like back in the 2010s. Amidst fear of being trolled on social media and speaking diplomatically to avoid controversies, the unusual trio came as a breath of fresh air on the show and turned the entire episode into a laughter riot. During the show, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.



Meanwhile, sharing the fun BTS video on his Instagram account, Karan wrote, “Vibe hai” when this trio comes together, just like they did in the last episode of #KoffeeWithKaran! New episode promo out tomorrow!!!” Reacting to the video, Siddhant dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.