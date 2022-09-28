Karan Johar sends 'love' to Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday: 'To our Sid, Bunny, Ayan and Shiva...

It's Ranbir Kapoor's birthday today. He is among the most successful actors in Bollywood. The actor made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya (2007), and later Kapoor rose to prominence in 2009 with his performances in the coming-of-age film Wake Up Sid co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma and the romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani which also featured Katrina Kaif in the lead. On Ranbir's birthday, he received enormous love and wishes from their fans and industry friends.

Now, Karan Johar, who shares a special bond with Ranbir, took to his Instagram story and penned a heartfelt wish for him. Sharing the actor's picture, he captioned it: "Happy Birthday to our SID, BUNNY, AYAN and SHVA!!!! Love you RK," he also added red heart emojis alongside. On Ranbir's birthday eve, he hosted a get-together at his Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, which was also graced by Karan Johar among others. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, Shaheen Bhatt Rohit Dhawan, and Arti Shetty were also seen at the actor's party.