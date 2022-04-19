Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi join Alia Bhatt to head to Jaisalmer for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot; PICS

Ever since ace filmmaker Karan Johar announced Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, social media has been abuzz with fans sharing their excitement for the project. With this, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to share the screen space again after Gully Boy. The film also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan who will be returning to the big screen after ages. The cast and crew have been shooting in several locations across various cities.

Earlier today, Alia was spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai's Kalina airport in a peach ethnic suit as she left to resume filming for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also joined the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress as they head to Jaisalmer to complete the movie's shooting. In the photos, one can see that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director was seen donning a matching tracksuit, while Shabana wore a salwar suit, and Manish, on the other hand, was seen in a printed blue shirt. They were also seen posing for the shutterbugs at the airport.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Karan's comeback as a director after a hiatus of 7 years as his last film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan, which was released in 2016. It is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 10 February 2023 and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

