Karan Johar shares a cryptic message on 'Mehnat' and 'Kismat'; Who is he hinting at?

Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country, who has directed some of India's most iconic films like My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and more. Apart from direction, he is also a very successful producer and he has produced a lot of content in the digital and theatrical space. Karan Johar recently made headlines for quitting the micro-blogging site Twitter. Ever since that, the director has been quite vocal and candid about his thoughts and feelings.

Karan Johar yesterday night's shared a cryptic Instagram story and that caught our attention. His Instagram story read, "Mehnat raston par dhake kha rahi hai.. Aur kismat mahalon mein raj kar rahi hai..." which loosely translates- "Those who work hard are struggling to find work and those who are lucky, are ruling the palaces." Who is Karan hinting at with this post? Karan has always faced a lot of criticism for his favouritism towards star kids in the industry for his movies and other production ventures.