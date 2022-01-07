Karan Johar shares an adorable photo of Yash and Roohi as they twin in jumpers

It is always a delight to watch Karan Johar’s little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar. Well, KJo once again gave us the privilege to adore his little ones, by posting a sweet picture of his lovely babies. The 49-year-old producer-director took to Instagram on Friday and posted an adorable snap of his twins. The photo sees the two posing for the lens as they stand next to each other. What caught our attention is Yash and Roohi’s white jumpers that had “meet to JOHARs,” written on it.

Karan captioned the post in a similar manner and wrote, “Meet the Johar’s.” The filmmaker who is quite active on social media has a huge fan following and he keeps updating them about the events of his life. Earlier, Karan shared a super cute video of his munchkins in which the two are seen describing their morning feeling as happy and excited, later KJo says that’s the way we want to enter into the new year. The short clip was liked by many celebs including Kajol, Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Sonali Bendre among others.

Check the photo here:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently making the headlines for his upcoming production Liger. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The movie will be released on August 25 this year.

