Karan Johar shares adorable pics of kids Roohi & Yash as they gear up for monsoons with matching rain suits

Karan Johar’s recent post giving a glimpse of his kids Roohi and Yash’s monsoon preparation will leave you in awe of their cuteness.

has been one of the filmmakers in Bollywood who aces the art of keeping the fans entertained be it on the silver screen or on social media. While his massive fan following is missing watching his movies on the silver screen amid the COVID 19 pandemic, he has made sure to keep fans intrigued with his Instagram posts. In fact, KJo is often seen sharing adorable pics and videos of himself with his kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar which are a treat for the fans.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Karan has once again shared an adorable post as his little munchkins prepare for the upcoming monsoon in the state. We all know that Mumbai is known for its long season of monsoon and heavy rains. So as the season of monsoon is set to approach the state, everyone is busy preparing for the rains. Amid this, KJo’s little ones also seem to be fully prepared to beat the rain. In the pics, Roohi and Yash were seen dressed in identical white coloured rain suits and they looked cute as a button.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post:

Meanwhile, Karan is expected to collaborate with and in his next and the project will also have ’s son as an assistant director. “There are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film, just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking. He is a young kid, still studying and yet to even decide if he wants to be an actor, director or something else,” revealed a source close to the development.

