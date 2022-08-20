Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt is Yash, Roohi's favourite star; Shares why his kids don't see Koffee With Karan

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood today and it seems like even kids love her. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about his kids Yash and Roohi and their favourite actor among the Bollywood stars. He revealed that his student Alia Bhatt perhaps is Yash and Roohi's favourite actor. However, the reason behind it certainly wasn't related to her films but because of a 'special rishta'. Karan also shared why his kids don't watch his show, Koffee With Karan.

Alia Didi has a special rishta with Karan Johar's kids

In a recent chat with India Today, Karan Johar was asked who is Yash and Roohi's favourite among the several actors in Bollywood. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director said that his kids don't know many of them as stars but as chachis, chachus and didis. Hence, none of them is their favourite. However, he did add that Alia has a special bond with Yash and Roohi as she ties rakhi to his son and hence, he can say she is their favourite.

Karan said, "All the actors who I work with come home a lot, and the kids are warm to them, they are very warm to the kids. So they don't have any favorites, but they know them all now. Their favorite is, I think Alia didi, because she also ties rakhi to Yash. So they know that there is this special rishta there."

Karan reveals why Yash and Roohi don't watch Koffee With Karan

In the same chat, Karan also spoke about why his kids don't watch his popular show Koffee With Karan. Karan said that his kids don't know the people who come on the show. He said that they also don't understand what they are talking about on the show. Karan added, ""No, not yet. Not because of any other reasons, it's just that they don't know any of these people, they don't know what they're saying. In fact, when my mother was watching the first episode with Ranveer (Singh) and Alia (Bhatt), they know them because they have seen them so much at the house." Karan hoped that Yash and Roohi watch the show when they are older as he concluded.

On the work front, Karan recently wrapped up directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The filmmaker in a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan also revealed that he is producing 2 films with Sara Ali Khan. He revealed his excitement about the same as well.

