Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra 1st look poster on her birthday: My weapon of love & abundant joy

Actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th birthday today. She has been inundated with best wishes from fans, family, and loved ones. Just a while back, director Ayan Mukerji unveiled her look as Isha from the upcoming film Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. It is definitely a treat for her fans. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to wish the Raazi actress and shared a poster of Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt as Isha.

While sharing the poster, Karan Johar wrote, “My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life! 10 years ago I didn’t know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmastra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy…Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love. I love you always and forever…Brahmastra Part One: Shiva 09.09.2022 #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt.”

See Karan Johar's post here:

For unversed, Alia will play the role of Isha in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The 31-second teaser gave a glimpse of Alia’s different moods as Isha. She looked bubbly, chirpy, glamorous, fearless, and determined. Interestingly, this first look video of Alia also had a glimpse of Ranbir wherein the diva was seen holding him close to her.

