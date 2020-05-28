Karan Johar shares another lockdown selfie and calls it a 'Justfie' for THIS reason; Check It Out

Karan Johar shared a brand new selfie and seems to have coined a new term for the same. Take a look what the filmmaker called it.

has been quite the headline maker during this lockdown. The filmmaker has been making headlines every other day with either his quarantine look or super fun videos with his twins Yash and Roohi. Karan Johar's Instagram has gotten many hooked to it due to the adorable videos he keeps sharing every other day titled 'Lockdown with the Johars'. The director also surprised many with his lockdown look and shared a few selfies which highlighted his grays.

However, on Thursday, Karan shared a brand new selfie and seems to have coined a new term. He labelled his selfie as a 'Justfie'. Well, if your wondering what exactly 'justfie' is, Karan even had a near perfect explanation for it. The filmmaker said a 'justfie' is 'a selfie for no reason'.

Don't believe Karan Johar's justfie? Check it out below:

Apart from his selfie, Karan also shared an adorable video with his twins. In the video, Yash and Roohi seemed to be in a mood to goof around at home with their dad as they tried to fit themselves into their toy cabinet at home. We also get to see Karan asking Yash and Roohi if they think their dad is talking nonsense. To this, the twins immediately said, ‘Yes,’ and left the filmmaker in splits. Sharing the video, KJo captioned it, "Literally Locked in!!! #lockdownwiththejohars."

Check it out:

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar's justfie? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

