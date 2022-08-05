Karan Johar shares appreciation post for ‘good bachcha’ Ranveer Singh post Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani wrap

Karan Johar has stepped once again in the shoes of a director and has been busy directing Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh since last year. He is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and all eyes are hooked on this film even before the teaser or the trailer has been launched. Well, recently Alia wrapped up the film and KJo had posted a video of her bidding goodbye to the sets. A couple of days after that even Ranveer wrapped up the film and had posted a couple of pictures and videos from the sets as the entire team celebrated the wrap. But today, Karan took to his Instagram handle to share a long note for his leading man.

Sharing the video of Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar wrote, “So…. There is no occasion… no marketing agenda … no launch coming up! Nothing! This is just a feeling I have which I feel like sharing with everyone! I have grown to love Ranveer Singh! The man! The person! The Ball of love that he is! His ability to make everyone he meets feel so special… the love that he exudes and that consumes his being and his entire aura… his passion to express every little gesture of love …. Over the period of my film I have observed him closely and at a distance as to what a solid guy he is! Yes he has his idiosyncrasies as an artist but thats what we see translate so beautifully on celluloid! So he’s allowed! On a personal level I have been so touched on so many instances just by his generosity of spirit! I love you Ranveer! Never lose sight of that “good bacha” you were raised to be.”

Check out the post:

To note, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Earlier, Karan officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"

