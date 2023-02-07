Karan Johar shares emotional note for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, calls them ‘pillars of strength’

The moment is finally here that fans had been waiting for. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married and hitched for life. February 7 marks the date of their union and we bet fans are more than happy. Just sometime back the newlyweds shared the pictures from their wedding and literally broke the internet and how! Fans are still gushing over how dreamy they looked as a bride and groom and now one of their closest industry friends and mentor, Karan Johar has taken to this Instagram handle and penned a beautiful note for the couple. Karan Johar shares note for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sharing the picture of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in their wedding outfit, Karan Johar wrote a long emotional note for the newlyweds. In his note, he wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…

As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..” Check out Karan Johar’s post:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her big day. Indeed she made for one stunning bride. Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand looked nothing less than an Indian prince. They looked like one gorgeous couple, and as expected, the bride and groom's pictures are equally mesmerizing too. Kiara opted for a baby Pink lehenga while Sid looked handsome in an off-white coloured sherwani with golden embroidery on it. In the first picture, we can see both Sid and Kiara sitting opposite each other with folded hands and big smiles on their faces. In the next picture, we can see them smiling brightly while they seem to be seated on the mandap and the third one is the cutest where Sidharth plants a kiss on his wife's cheeks. Sharing these pictures, Kiara wrote, " Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

