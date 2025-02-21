Karan Johar shares famous actress was scammed out of Rs 82,000 by fake online sellers; details inside

With the rise of social media and digital transactions, online frauds are on the rise. Recently, Karan Johar revealed that a well-known actress lost Rs 82,000 to scammers impersonating sellers on Instagram.

In a recent Con-versation Podcast, Karan Johar revealed that someone close to him had been scammed. Though he didn’t disclose her name, he mentioned, “She was a famous friend of mine, an actress, and she had to go to this international film festival.” While scrolling through Instagram one night, she came across what appeared to be a limited edition designer outfit.

The filmmaker further shared that the outfit was advertised at an unbelievably low price. Originally worth around Rs 4.5 lakh but offered for just Rs 82,000. Tempted by the deal, the actress messaged the sellers, who quickly replied, urging her to act fast as it was the last piece available. Excited by the offer, she decided to make the purchase, thinking it was the perfect bargain.

KJo revealed that when the actress requested pictures of the gown, the fraudsters provided detailed images, convincing her of the deal’s authenticity. She proceeded to transfer the money via UPI. However, the gown never arrived, and despite her repeated attempts to contact them for either delivery or a refund, she received no response.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is all set to dive into his next project, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Kartik Aaryan leading the cast. Reports suggest that Ananya Panday is also on board as the female lead.

An exclusive source revealed to Pinkvilla that the film is a collaboration between Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, scheduled to begin shooting in May 2025. Described as a unique adventure-meets-slice-of-life love story, the narrative will take the lead pair on a journey across the globe. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, who has already completed an international location recce, the film is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.