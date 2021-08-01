Karan Johar shares glimpse of his chill weekend with besties Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra

may be travelling and immensely busy with film projects and releases but he sure knows how to take time out to spend with his loved ones. On Saturday, Karan Johar and besties Manish Malhotra and came together to spend some quality time after ages and catch up with each other. Looks like KJo played host to the duo and also snapped up a few photos from their Saturday night party.

For the chill hangout, Karan donned a printed graphic shirt and accessories. While Manish Malhotra wore a black shirt, Malaika amped up the glam quotient in her outfit. The fitness diva flaunted her washboard abs as she wore a white crop top with gold detailing and a leather jacket and paired that with leather pants and a chunky belt.

Malaika looked stunning as she tied up her hair in a top knot and completed the look with a big 'M' chunky neckpiece. Check out Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra's photos below:

