Karan Johar shares lovely family pic on New Year 2022; Says 'Be the Neeraj Chopra of your life'

The year 2022 has begun and the entire world has been taken over by the festive spirit. While everyone around the world has their own plans for celebrating the occasion, each one of us is also hoping the new year to be safe and healthy for everyone. Needless to say, the social media is abuzz with new year wishes and pics from the celebrations. Amid this, Karan Johar’s post extending new year wishes to his massive fan following is breaking the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared a beautiful family pic with mommy Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi. In the caption, the ace filmmaker shared a strong message and asked everyone to pave their own path. In fact, he even gave an example of Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. KJo wrote, “This year, yet again was tough… we saw loss, pain , suffering and despair all around us…..just pointlessly hoping for a better 2022 is being optimistic but also somewhere foolish… the biggest change that has to happen is within YOU! YOU have to be the leader and driver of your own emotions…. The toxicity around you is sometimes a result of various aspects but it’s certain not the TRUTH! If you believe what you hear and read then you need to change your Lens and vision ( Pun intended) ….. believe in YOU! Only you have the power to combat the negativity and pave your own path! Destiny is your friend Never believe otherwise … so makes no excuses against her ! She exists to celebrate you and never negate you! FREE WILL has the power to combat all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you follow a path with the only voice that’s screaming at you but you rarely listen to it! YOURS! Your voice of instinct! Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place! My loved ones send you so much love and I join in in saying! The year will come with its own hurdles you be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Throw the javelin of strength and resilience back and the stage is all yours.!! Love and light Always!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently making the headlines for his upcoming production Liger. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead and will be releasing on August 25 this year.