Karan Johar shares mysterious message after Yodha, Merry Christmas gets same release date; see POST

On Tuesday, October 3, Dharma Productions and Karan Johar announced the new release date of Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. While it was earlier scheduled to release on December 15, Yodha will now hit the theaters on December 8, 2023. Meanwhile, as per reports, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s film Merry Christmas will also be released on December 8, 2023, thereby clashing with Yodha. Amid all of this, KJo shared a mysterious message on his social media account.

Karan Johar shares mysterious message after Yodha, Merry Christmas gets same release date

A while ago, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic message after Yodha and Merry Christmas got the same release date. On a black screen, Karan's post read in the capital, "Damn You, Conscience!!" Sharing the post, he captioned, "Got served some truth bombs (sad emoji)." Take a look:

