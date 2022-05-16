Karan Johar shares a new PHOTO with his 'boy gang' Yash as they twin in caps

Karan Johar is a doting father and there are no two ways about this. And among the cutest star kids in Bollywood, his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar are by far show stealers on the internet. They are often seen in videos on KJo's Instagram account and have acquired a massive fan following of their own. The two were born via surrogacy and already have a fan following of their own.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shared a new picture with his son Yash on his social media and it's too cute for words. In the photo, the father-son duo is seen twinning in snapback caps as they posed for the selfie. Sharing it on his social media handle, KJo captioned it: "My boy gang."

Check it out:

Meanwhile, recently, the filmmaker made an appearance on a talk show titled Social Media Star With Janice and he was asked how he is comfortable with his kids being on camera all the time while other parents often try to ensure the privacy of their kids. To which, he said that his daughter particularly is a fan of her own videos and looks for them on the internet. Karan also said that he feels that his daughter has become a bit of a megalomaniac.

The director welcomed Yash and Roohi in 2017. He named Yash after his late father Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

On the work front, KJo recently announced that his popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan will be returning with a new season and will head to a major streaming platform. He has already kick-started the shooting of the seventh season of his show. Apart from this, he is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. It is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 10 February 2023. Furthermore, his production house Dharma is also backing many projects which are currently in the pipeline.

