Karan Johar shares photo of munchkins Yash & Roohi wearing denim jackets; PICS

Karan Johar is one of the greatest filmmakers who has been in the movie business for over two and a half decades. The director has collaborated with the biggest of actors and made iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to name a few. He also ventured into anthologies with Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories. Apart from direction, he has made a mark as a very successful producer who knows his business really well. As we speak, his production houses Dharma Productions and Dharmatic are working on over a dozen projects simultaneously. Karan tries to spend as much time as he can, with his little ones Yash and Roohi and the trio along with mother Hiroo Johar jetted off for vacations a over the weekend.

Karan Johar shared a beautiful picture of his munchkins Yash and Roohi wearing denim jackets, in his Instagram stories. They looked irresistibly cute as they posed for the camera. Karan captioned the story as, “Denim Darlings” indicating that his darlings in their denims looked too cute. Karan recently revealed what he got from his children for his birthday. He said that his children performed to his favourite song “Dafli Wali” from the film Sargam and he had tears in his eyes when he saw his children performing to the iconic song. For those who don’t know, Karan Johar welcomed his twins via surrogacy back in 2017 and since then, they are a happy family of four.

Have a look at Karan Johar's Instagram story featuring his munchkins Yash and Roohi:

Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. He moves onto his action film right after the release of the much awaited family drama. In between, he will be seen hosting the new season of his controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, which will premiere digitally. His production house is associated with over a dozen projects and he is also venturing into new spheres and businesses like jewelry and talent acquisition.

