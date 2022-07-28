Karan Johar shares selfie flaunting his famous pout; Don’t miss his signature oversized sunglasses

Karan Johar is among those celebs who have been constantly making his presence in the virtual world. Recently, the director-producer returned with season 7 of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan and it continues to create a massive buzz in the town ever since. Meanwhile, Karan is also a celebrity who wears many caps. For instance, the director-producer's fashion statements have earned him a separate fan base, with fashionistas taking notes each time he drops a picture. KJo recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie flaunting his famous pout. He also wore his signature oversized sunglasses.

In the picture, Karan is seen wearing a black shirt. Apart from his selfies, Karan often drops the cutest pictures and videos with his kids Yash and Roohi on social media. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he shared that he doesn’t think his kids are aware of his profession. He revealed that he plans to show them his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they get a little older.

Have a look at Karan’s selfie:

Recently, Karan Johar left all his fans curious he hinted at a new announcement. He took to his Instagram handle to share a post which read, "There's going to be bloodshed! Stay tuned. Announcement tomorrow." And the caption of the post read, "Tomorrow. 10 am. Stay tuned." Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see what this announcement is going to be and as promised it is finally here. He later shared a teaser video featuring Tiger Shroff in action. Sharing the video Karan wrote, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!”

On the work front, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films including Govinda Naam Mera, Liger, Brahmastra and Yodha, among others. He is also returning to directing a full-length feature film after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.