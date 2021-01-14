Karan Johar shares ‘shady’ picture of kids Yash and Roohi sporting night suits & funky sunglasses

Karan Johar recently took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi and they look all things uber cool.

Filmmaker-producer is an active social media user. After taking a break from social media for a few days, Karan is back at it again. He is often sharing adorable pictures and videos of his little munchkins Roohi and Yash on Instagram. Now recently, taking to the photo-sharing app, he has again shared another such sweet picture of his kids. In the picture, Yash and Roohi can be seen cutely striking a pose for the camera. The still is indeed adorable!

The duo can be also seen sporting the night suits paired with funky sunglasses. While sharing their photo, Karan captioned the post as, "Shady!!!" Earlier, the filmmaker had shared a similar kind of picture of his little munchkins and called them ‘rappers’. He had captioned it, "Not sure I am a good fashion influence ..... my baby rappers in the house!" Soon, several poured in cute comments and dropped heart emoticons on his post.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s latest post here:

Before ringing in the new year, Karan had extended wishes to his fans and followers and penned a note of gratitude. He wrote, "I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back...to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty....yes it wasn’t an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken...some ahead and some intentionally behind....I believe we all have the resilience to combat every obstacle and always emerge victorious ....love you all from me and mine #happynewyear"

Credits :Karan Johar Instagram

