  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karan Johar shares a throwback pic with his ‘dadi’ & ‘gorgeous mom’ and his childlike innocence is unmissable

Karan Johar’s throwback pic from his younger days will make you go aww as he posed with his mother and grandmother.
10833 reads Mumbai
Karan Johar shares a throwback pic with his ‘dadi’ & ‘gorgeous mom’ and his childlike innocence is unmissable
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karan Johar has been quite active on social media and he never fails to win hearts with his posts on Instagram. The ace filmmaker, who is also a doting father to Yash and Roohi Johar, often shares stunning pics of himself and his munchkins and his Instagram posts never leave a chance to grab the eyeballs. And while KJo enjoys a massive fan following on social media, his fans often look forward to his Instagram posts. However, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director’s recent Instagram post is making the headlines for a different reason.

Taking to his Instagram story, KJo has shared a throwback picture from his childhood days wherein he looks irresistibly cute. In the pic, the Student of The Year director was seen posing with his grandmother and mommy Hiroo Johar. Calling it a throwback beyond back, KJo wrote, “My adorable dadi who we all addressed as Mataji and my gorgeous mom! When I flashed a smile with no mid life crisis pout!” Karan’s childlike smile in this unseen pic is surely melting hearts.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s throwback pic:

Talking about the work front, Karan is looking forward to the release of his production Liger which has been helmed by Puri Jagganadh and stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The movie is slated to release on September 9 this year. Besides, he will also be working on his multi-starrer period drama Takht which features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: Karan Johar gives an Easter Egg twist to his pic with Yash, Roohi and his mom as he extends wishes

Credits :Karan Johar's Instagram

You may like these
Karan Johar's twins Yash, Roohi team up Alia Bhatt's gifts with 'dada's shoes' and turn into cute baby posers
Neetu Kapoor shares a video from Aatish and 'wonders why she was made to look like a bird'; Karan Johar reacts
Karan Johar gives an Easter Egg twist to his pic with Yash, Roohi and his mom as he extends wishes
Ranveer Singh shows off his trademark funky style in Boomerang video saying it’s ‘all good’; KJo REACTS
Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at KJo & Aditya Chopra: They did everything to throw me out of the industry
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar yet again while praising Simi Garewal as an interviewer