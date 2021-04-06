Karan Johar shares a throwback pic with his ‘dadi’ & ‘gorgeous mom’ and his childlike innocence is unmissable

Karan Johar’s throwback pic from his younger days will make you go aww as he posed with his mother and grandmother.

has been quite active on social media and he never fails to win hearts with his posts on Instagram. The ace filmmaker, who is also a doting father to Yash and Roohi Johar, often shares stunning pics of himself and his munchkins and his Instagram posts never leave a chance to grab the eyeballs. And while KJo enjoys a massive fan following on social media, his fans often look forward to his Instagram posts. However, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director’s recent Instagram post is making the headlines for a different reason.

Taking to his Instagram story, KJo has shared a throwback picture from his childhood days wherein he looks irresistibly cute. In the pic, the Student of The Year director was seen posing with his grandmother and mommy Hiroo Johar. Calling it a throwback beyond back, KJo wrote, “My adorable dadi who we all addressed as Mataji and my gorgeous mom! When I flashed a smile with no mid life crisis pout!” Karan’s childlike smile in this unseen pic is surely melting hearts.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s throwback pic:

Talking about the work front, Karan is looking forward to the release of his production Liger which has been helmed by Puri Jagganadh and stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The movie is slated to release on September 9 this year. Besides, he will also be working on his multi-starrer period drama Takht which features , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: Karan Johar gives an Easter Egg twist to his pic with Yash, Roohi and his mom as he extends wishes

Share your comment ×