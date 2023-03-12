Karan Johar shares UNSEEN pics as he wraps Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; Says 'Blessed with the best team...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The team wrapped up the major portion of the film earlier. Now, Karan took to his social media to announce that the film has finally wrapped up and also shared unseen pictures from the sets of the film. The pictures went viral in no time and fans are excited for the film’s release.

Karan Johar announces the wrap of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a series of unseen pictures with the cast and crew of the film and also penned a heart-warming note. In one of the photos, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are seen doing a puja on the set with Karan. There are also photos of the filmmaker with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Along with pictures, Karan wrote ‘It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature.’

He further added ‘I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani.’

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

For the unversed, Karan will be making his directorial comeback after 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film was earlier slated to hit theatres in April 2023 but recently, the makers announced that it will now release on July 28. The first look was released earlier and it got fans quite excited. They can't wait to watch the dreamy star cast on the big screen.

