Karan Johar shares Yash and Roohi's 'screen test' and the twins ace every emotion; WATCH

The doting dad, Karan Johar, gave a glimpse of a 'screen test' but this time there was no notable actor in frame. It was in fact his kids Yash and Roohi. Check out their super cute video below.

has been doing a great job of putting a smile on our faces during this lockdown. Thanks to his adorable videos with his twins Yash and Roohi, our social media timeline seems much brighter. The filmmaker shared a brand new video on Friday and we must say it's a an adorable video to say the least. The doting dad gave a glimpse of a 'screen test' but this time there was no notable actor in frame. In fact, Karan's adorable munchkins were the stars of this screen test.

Karan can be seen directing Yash and Roohi and instructing them to emote. "We had a screen test done today! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles," Karan captioned his video. In the video, Karan can be heard asking Yash to emote various different emotions. "Yash, how do you act angry? happy? sad? and how do you show love?" The star kid cutely emoted all these emotions perfectly and also adorably received a pat on the back from Roohi.

Karan also shared a screen test of Roohi and the filmmaker's daughter was also a winner. The video will simply put a smile on your face. Check it out below:

Karan Johar's Instagram has gotten many hooked to it due to the adorable videos he keeps sharing every other day titled 'Lockdown with the Johars'. The director also surprised many with his lockdown look and shared a few selfies which highlighted his grays.

Aren't Roohi and Yash the cutest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

