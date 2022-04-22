Karan Johar on sharing posts featuring his kids on social media: 'Roohi is addicted to her own videos'

Karan Johar is one of the most prominent filmmakers in the country. He has directed some of the remarkable movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and others. Speaking about his personal life, Karan has two kids- Roohi and Yash. The two were born via surrogacy and they already enjoy a massive fan following on social media. The filmmaker too sometimes posts videos of his kids on social media.

Recently in a YouTube interview with Janice Sequeira on her show Social Media Star With Janice, Karan opened up about sharing videos featuring his darling kids and revealed that his daughter Roohi is addicted to her own videos. He said, “It all started during the lockdown because we all were sitting at home and there was nothing that anyone was doing and I put out one video and I just felt like it brought a lot of joyousness because the kids are cute and all. But now, I want to tell you that it’s quite strange and hilarious that Roohi is addicted to her own videos. She goes on to YouTube and types Roohi Johar and she stares at it…I think she has become a bit of a megalomaniac.”

Speaking about his professional career, Karan is currently working on the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles and it marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy. With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan has worn the director’s hat after six long years.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar on getting trolled on social media: I’ve stopped caring about the negativity