Karan Johar shelves ‘Takht’ with ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: Reports

Since ‘Takht’ is off the table, Karan will concentrate on his next rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

’s dream project ‘Takht’ was among the most talked-about projects. The film was to have an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. However, Takht has reportedly been called off for several reasons after a long wait. The movie was based on the history of the Mughals in India. It has been reported that Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht and instead focus on doing a light-hearted romantic family flick.

A source close to Filmfare informed, “Takht made no sense in the present context. It was meant to be an expensive historical costume drama, a collaboration between Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Fox-Star. But Fox-star folded up and its replacement has been re-examining its long-standing relationship with Dharma Productions. Also, it was based on rather controversial Moghul history.”

Since the movie is off the table, KJo will focus on his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The rom-com features Alia and Ranveer in the lead. Apart from the duo, the movie will also showcase , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Recently, Karan took to his social media to announce the film and wrote, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

