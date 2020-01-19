Karan Johar shows a red signal for horror films; says he would never direct the genre again

Karan Johar says it's a big no-no directing horror films after Ghost Stories since he doesn't relate to the genre.

Known for directing and producing a number of blockbuster biggies under his banner Dharma Productions, is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood. Romantic dramas and commercial crowd-pullers is usually the director's usp. After having been associated with films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Student of the Year and more, Karan surprised his fans trying his hand at horror with Netflix film Ghost Stories.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Karan opened up on the importance of stepping out of your comfort zone and trying something new. However, after his last outing Ghost Stories, he has shown a red flag for horror films and has stated that he would never direct a film of that genre again. The filmmaker says that he does not connect with horror. Ghost Stories was his first and the only horror film that he would ever be associated with, he stated. Karan revealed that horror is not a genre that he enjoys watching, hence, he'd prefer keeping his foot out of it.

He further stated that directing a horror film was a challenge for him as it made him step out of his comfort zone and enabled him to tell a story while he was uncomfortable. He thinks that every filmmaker should at one point, be uncomfortable to tell a story because that challenges their core directorial spirit. Thus, he concludes by saying that the horror anthology has been the most challenging schedule in his 21-year-long journey.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar seems to have big plans for 2020. He has four films lined up for the year. Karan will be seen wearing the director's hat for Dostana 2 and Takht. He is also all set to produce Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

