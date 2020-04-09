Karan Johar singing Channa Mereya fails to impress audience Yash, Roohi and Hiroo; Anushka Sharma goes ROFL

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share yet another episode of ‘Lockdown with the Johar's’ and this time, he tried to impress Yash, Roohi and his mom Hiroo Johar by singing Channa Mereya. Here’s how everyone reacted to the filmmaker’s singing. Check it out.

Coronavirus lockdown may have left everyone bored at home but it looks like is using it to spend time with his babies Yash and Roohi. Every day, the filmmaker has been sharing fun videos of spending time with his children, Yash and Roohi at home and they have become a rage on social media. From trolling the filmmaker’s style to scolding him, Yash and Roohi seemed to have become the Internet's favourite kids and it is all thanks to Karan’s video series that he named ‘Lockdown with The Johar’s.’

On Thursday, Karan yet again got trolled by his kids but this time, it was for his singing. The filmmaker and his kids, Yash and Roohi were enjoying evening tea with Hiroo Johar when Karan hummed the song Channa Mereya. Hearing him croon, his daughter Roohi scolded him and told him not to make noise. Yash too joined in and asked him not to sing. Karan went on to croon Channa Mereya and then panned the camera on his mom Hiroo who shared that he sings better than his late father Yash Johar.

However, Yash and Roohi continued to boo Karan for his singing. Well, not just Yash, Roohi and Hiroo, even , who starred in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, commented on the video and was left in splits. Anushka wrote, “Fans at home for you - Nil.” Over the past few days, Karan has shared several videos of Yash and Roohi while being at home and each of them has managed to leave fans in complete awe of the two munchkins. Even celebs like , Anushka Sharma and more have been reacting to Karan’s videos of Yash and Roohi. Meanwhile, on the work front, post the lockdown is lifted, Karan will kick start the shoot of his film, Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Check out Karan’s video:

