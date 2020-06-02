Karan Johar slammed as he shows support for Blackout Tuesday, netizens call out 'selective activism'

Karan Johar's Blackout Tuesday post was liked by many of his fans, but there seemed to be an equal amount of schooling as the filmmaker was slammed by netizens.

Standing in solidarity with George Floyd protestors, too marked 'Blackout Tuesday' on Instagram. The filmmaker took to the photo-sharing app to post an empty black template and captioned the photo, "#blackouttuesday." For the unversed, Hollywood's music industry, radio stations and TV channels across the US are observing June 2 as Blackout Tuesday in honour of George Floyd's killing. Floyd was killed by a police officer who choked him to death by kneeling on his neck. The officer did not budge despite Floyd constantly repeating 'I can't breathe' resulting in his death.

Hollywood celebrities have stepped up to fight and taken to the streets to protest against racism, hate crimes and white supremacy. While the cop has now been charged with third degree murder, violent protests have rocked multiple US states. Karan Johar's post was liked by many of his fans, but there seemed to be an equal amount of schooling as the filmmaker was slammed by netizens for turning a blind eye to minority issues back home.

Commenting on Johar's post, one user said, "where were you when Indian minorities were supressed.?" While another asked, "Talk about minority issues in India tooo. That would be more appropriated (sic)." A netizen also referred to Karan's post as 'selective activism'. Just like Karan Johar, his bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan too had taken to Instagram a few days ago to share a heartbreaking picture of violent protests and demanded justice for George Floyd. Kareena, too, was trolled for speaking about hate crimes in the US without showing support for minorities in India.

