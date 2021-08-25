Karan Johar slams people who indulge in bitching in a cryptic post

is one celebrity who often makes it to the headlines for some or the other reason. Well, he is also one of those celebrities who never hesitates from expressing his views. Be it putting his point across, taking a dig at others or shutting the trolls like a boss, KJo has always been on top of his game. Well, Karan is back in the headlines but this time for a different reason. He took to his Instagram handle to share a cryptic post talking about death and bitching and left his fans and followers wondering what he is pointing at.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote few lines in Hindi. It read, “Koi guzar gaya…Phir aapne afsos wala button daba diya…wahi ‘life is too short’ wali baat hazarvi baar dohrane lage…Gile shikve mitaane ka zikr bhi hua…Phir achanak aapne apne baare me bitching suni aur aapne bhi wahi kiya! Bitching! Wah! Janab log guzar jaate hai…roz…par hum kaunsa zinda hai?” (Some passes away…you press the sad button…repeat the lines like ‘life is too short’ for the nth time…talk about solving the issues …But then suddenly you hear people bitching about you, and you do the same thing…People die every day, but are we alive?)

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT and entertaining fans. Recently, he irked a lot of people by supporting Shamita Shetty over Divya. He even started a fight between Divya and Shamita after he told Shamita that her best friend (Divya) is gossiping about her. The latest episode of Sunday ka Vaar also saw Divya and Karan getting into an argument, after which fans are feeling that Karan is unnecessarily targeting Divya and favouring Shamita.

