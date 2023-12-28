Karan Johar SLAMS troll asking him to bring 'bahu' for his mom's timepass: ‘I find comments like these most offensive’

Karan Johar is one of the most successful and popular director-producers in Bollywood. However, the Dharma head honcho has been at the receiving end of a lot of trolling on social media. Recently, a troll wrote a comment asking him to get a 'bahu' for his mother's time pass. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director clapped back at them. Let's find out what he said.

Karan Johar slams a troll

Recently, Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts on a comment dropped by a troll who suggested he get a bahu for his mom's time pass. In response, KJo said that of all the comments, he finds statements like these to be most 'offensive.' He wrote, "Firstly no "bahu" should be a time pass for anyone's mother...a bahu is a label which comes with ridiculous regressive baggage..she is an individual in her own right and can pass her time how she likes personally and professionally."

He further wrote that his mother co-parents his children and does not need any kind of time pass.

Karan Johar's work front

Karan Johar made his return to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after nearly seven years. The film also marked his 25th anniversary as a director since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai came out. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Upon release, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

He has several production ventures in the lineup including Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani in Yodha. The film will release on March 15, 2024. Apart from that, he is also producing Mr. and Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Other films in the lineup include Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Alia Bhatt's Jigra, and Akshay Kumar's C Sankaran Nair biopic.

Apart from these, KJo is also currently hosting his popular chat show Koffee with Karan 8. This season has seen many guests like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-Sharmila Tagore among others.

