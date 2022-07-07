Karan Johar slays in red tracksuit, gets SPOTTED in city ahead of Koffee With Karan S7 premiere; PICS

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan S7 is just a few hours away from its premiere. Ahead of that, the filmmaker was spotted in the suburbs of Mumbai. The paparazzi photographed him as he made his way out of a clinic in the Bandra neighbourhood of the city. Check out his latest pictures.

A few moments back, Karan Johar was papped by the media personnel. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director was seen showcasing his fashionable side as he stepped out for some work. He kept his OOTN comfy, yet stylish, as he donned a bright red, baggy tracksuit. He completed the look with a pair of chic sneakers, black framed glasses, and a mouth mask. He acknowledged the media and even obliged them with photos as they clicked them from a distance.

Karan Johar’s latest photos:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is gearing up for the premiere of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan S7. The show will start streaming on an OTT platform from today, the 7th of July. The first episode will feature his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, other celebs like Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and more will be seen.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, KJO opened up about the worst criticism he received for his hosting skills. When asked, what was the worst criticism he had to face for his hosting skills, Karan Johar said, “that I speak too loudly when I am on the stage even though there’s a mic. This Jaya Aunty told me once. She said Karan you are on the mic, why are you shouting? I was like I am trying to be energetic. She said you have a mic and that’s what it is for, you don’t need to scream when you are out speaking.”