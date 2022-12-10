Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty with kids attend Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s birthday bash, PICS

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and her husband-filmmaker Aditya Chopra are celebrating their daughter Adira’s birthday. Have a look at who all are attending the bash.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and her husband-filmmaker Aditya Chopra are celebrating their daughter Adira’s birthday.

In 2014, popular Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji tied the knot with popular filmmaker Aditya Chopra who owns the production firm ‘Yash Raj films’. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star was, on December 9, 2015, blessed with a baby girl whom they named 'Adira', which is an amalgamation of the names of Aditya and Rani respectively. On Friday, Adira turned seven years old. 

Karan Johar, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty with kids attend Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s birthday bash

To celebrate this occasion, several high-profile celebrities from B-Town, namely Karan Johar, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty with kids, etc gathered under one roof to ring the 7-year-old’s birthday in style. The party is taking place at Yash Raj Studios at the moment. 

Karan Johar arrived at the venue in the absence of his kids Yash and Roohi while Shilpa was all smiles as she arrived with her kids—Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra at Adira’s birthday bash. 

Amongst other celebrities spotted arriving at the venue include Tusshar Kapoor. He was recently seen on screen in the film Maarrich. 

Rani Mukerji’s Work Front

On the work front, Rani Mukerji will next star in Ashima Chibber's drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Notably, Ayan Mukerji is the paternal cousin of Rani Mukerji. Ayan directorial Brahmastra was a huge commercial success at the box office this year. 

