Karan Johar spills beans about working on Takht; Calls it his ‘passion project’

Ever since Karan Johar has announced his multi-starrer project Takht with a great ensemble of cast, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie. However, while the COVID 19 pandemic had taken a massive toll on the entertainment project, there have been speculations about the movie being shelved. But Karan has put the speculations to rest revealed that Takht is his passion project which has his piece of heart. This isn’t all. The ace filmmaker also spilled beans about when he will begin to work on Takht and it has got everyone excited.

During his recent interview with Film Companion, Karan said that he will work on Takht after completing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The filmmaker also stated that the period drama had got 2.5 years of prep work and was delayed due to COVID 19 pandemic as Takht is vast and large in scale requiring thousands of people on set every day. “I am going to make it right after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, I can’t let that get away. That film is a piece of my heart. It is an epic period film based on the Mughal era. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is my excitement project but Takht is my passion project and you can’t run away from your passion. So right after I am done with my excitement, I’ll head towards my passion,” he added.

To note, Takht will feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The movie will mark Ranveer and Alia’s third collaboration after Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

