Karan Johar spills on his first acting gig; talks about meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time
Karan Johar shares a strong personal and professional bond with Shah Rukh Khan that has lasted for so many years. Here's where they first met.
Karan Johar is one of the most popular and successful filmmakers in Bollywood. He has also worked extensively with Shah Rukh Khan on many films. But this bonding started on a very unexpected note as was revealed by KJO in a recent interview. Karan also opened up about his first acting job ever when he was in school.
Karan Johar talks about his first acting gig
In a conversation with Mayank Shekhar for Mid Day's Sit with Hitlist, Karan Johar opened up about his first-ever acting credit which was for a Doordarshan show called Indradhanush. Kjo said he was 15 years old and in the 10th standard when the acting role was offered to him. His mother got a call as she knew the show's director Aanand Mahendroo who told her that they needed a "large child." Later on, Karan went to Aanand's office for an audition. Karan stated that he had done school dramatics to that point and did not even know what an audition was. He eventually bagged a brief role in the show.
Karan Johar reveals how he first met Shah Rukh Khan
In the same interview, the My Name Is Khan director also revealed how he first met SRK. Continuing his story of landing his first acting gig, Karan said that he went to Aanand's office for an audition. He said, "I was waiting and there was somebody sitting doing the crossword and drinking tea. I looked at him, he looked at me. I found him familiar, he just smiled politely. For about four hours both of us sat waiting. Aanand walked in first. He tapped and said I'll come to you and he went to this boy who was young and said, 'we'll do the part, we are on for the part.' He said, no actually I came here to say I don't want to do TV. I want to do film but I really liked the tiny office and I wanted to finish my crossword. After that, Aanand revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan who had done the television show Fauji around that time.
