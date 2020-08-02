  • facebook
Anushka & Katrina OR Ranveer & Arjun: Which friendship do you most resonate with? COMMENT

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2020, we decided to take a look at Bollywood's friendships which have stood the test of time and some others which have recently come under the spotlight.
37422 reads Mumbai Updated: August 2, 2020 04:02 pm
News,shah rukh khan,Karan Johar,Ranveer Singh,Anushka SharmaAnushka & Katrina, Ranveer & Arjun: Which friendship do you most resonate with? COMMENT
While Bollywood is well known for controversies or when a friendship sours between two stars for reasons best known to them, it is also known for some strong bonds that the actors, directors, co-stars and producers share with each other. Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday of August each year and so, this year it is celebrated on 2 August. Today, on the occasion of Friendship Day 2020, we decided to take a look at some of these bonds which have stood the test of time and some others which have recently come under the spotlight. 

One of the most talked about friendship in the industry has undoubtedly been that of Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. While Kajol, too, has been witness to this friendship but the two had an ugly and rather public spat a few years ago. While they are on talking terms, Kajol and SRK's friendship has stood the test of time. 

Another such popular friendship which took many fans by surprise was that of Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Their candid nature was loved by their fans when they appeared on Koffee With Karan a few years ago. Since then, these two similar personalities as they call it, have worked together on a film and also engage in social media banter. They may not be BFFs but surely are the kind of friends you pick up things right where you left off. 

One of the most super fun friendships, however, has been of Gunday co-stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. From getting roasted together to calling each other 'Baba' to even going live on Instagram from Sonam Kapoor's wedding (remember that?), Ranveer and Arjun are the kind of friends who know exactly how to have loads of fun and be embarrassed the next morning. 

So, which Bollywood friendship do you most resonate with? Vote and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Varun Alia

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Varun Alia

Anonymous 2 hours ago

yesss Bunch Of jokers they are..Goood for nothing..

Anonymous 2 hours ago

We hate all of them

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Friendship......mafia or syndicate would be more appropriate to describe these buffoons

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Bunch of no good jokers

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kajol, Karan, SRK

