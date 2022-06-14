Karan Johar on stardom: 'I don't think this generation has that magnetism and aura that I grew up watching'

Karan Johar is one of the greatest filmmakers who has been in the movie business for over two and a half decades. The director has collaborated with the biggest of actors and made iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few. He also ventured into anthologies with Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories. Apart from direction, he has made a mark as a very successful producer who knows his business really well. As we speak, his production houses Dharma Productions and Dharmatic are working on over a dozen projects simultaneously.

In an exclusive interview with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, the director-producer who turned 50 last month, talked in length about how he celebrated his birthday, his thoughts on stardom and so much more. When Karan was asked about the evolution of stardom and how it has changed, in the industry, he bluntly said, “Stardom? There is no stardom”. On being questioned again whether the phenomenon of stardom still exists, he counter questioned by saying, “Where?”. He remained firm on his statement and said that there is popularity in Bollywood but isn’t stardom. He said, “The magnetism, the mystery, mystique, aura, I don’t think this generation has it. They are wonderful artists, but do they have the magic and mystery that I grew up in?”. He gave an example of what stardom felt like as he recalled instances where actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan got heads turning as they entered into parties, and he affirmed that that’s what stardom and glory felt like to him.

Karan pointed out that the current generation is more easier, casual, accessible, and available on a daily basis which eventually resulted in their loss of mystery. He exclaimed how Shah Rukh Khan was able to make his presence felt at the filmmaker’s 50th birthday bash and was successfully able to leave an impression on the younger lot and even his peers.

Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. He moves onto his action film right after the release of the much-awaited family drama. In between, he will be seen hosting the new season of his controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan Season 7, which will premiere digitally.

