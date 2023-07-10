Karan Johar, Sujoy Ghosh, Vijay Varma and others are mighty impressed by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee's Jawan Prevue

Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee took social media by storm today after they launched the much-awaited Jawan Prevue. After teasing fans with the first-look posters, they finally treated them with a power-packed Jawan Prevue. The action-thriller, which marks SRK and Atlee's first collaboration, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Netizens have given a thumbs up to the Prevue and so have the B-town celebs!

Celebs shower praise on Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan Prevue

Just like fans, celebs too are going gaga over King Khan's action avatar. He surprised everyone with his different and unique looks in the video. Amongst everything, SRK's bald look has become the talk of the town. His BFF and ace filmmaker Karan Johar was blown away by Jawan Prevue. He took to his Instagram story and heaped praises on his 'bhai'. He wrote, "BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again! Wowww, can’t wait!!! @imsrk." KJo, who is awaiting the release of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also tagged Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and Gauri Khan in his post.

Vijay Varma, who is currently enjoying the success of Lust Stories 2, commented, "Mind blown. Take a bow King." Neha Dhupia wrote, "Only @iamsrk." Manish Malhotra dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Director Sujoy Ghosh reacted to the Prevue on Twitter. He couldn't stop gushing over SRK's quirky moves in the video. He tweeted, "man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer.... gotey gripping stuff! i bow to you @iamsrk." Reacting to his dance video, Ghosh wrote, "tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan…"

Meanwhile, the Jawan Prevue has managed to leave everyone in awe with its larger-than-life visuals and stylized action sequences. The video also featured Deepika's special appearance. She is seen sporting a saree while doing an action sequence. All-in-all, the Jawan Prevue has only added extra fuel to the ongoing excitement. The film also features Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. It will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 'menacing' dance, Deepika Padukone's action: 5 BREATHTAKING highlights from Jawan Prevue