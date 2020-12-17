Karan Johar summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs case: Report

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). However, the confirm date has not been revealed by the NCB officials yet.

On Thursday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker for questioning in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. According to the Mid-Day report, the NCB officials have said that the summon has no date but the anti-drug agency wants to obtain certain details from the filmmaker and they have asked him to appear before them. However, the NCB has not confirmed if they have found any drug link with Karan Johar.

According to the NCB officials, the filmmaker’s physical presence is not required, he can send his representative to share all the details of whatever the anti-drug agency is looking for from him. Karan has been sent notice by the agency due to the 2019 video which was under circulation on social media. The NDC has received a complaint in this regard from Congress’s Manjinder Sirsa in September. The video was marked to MZU. As per reports, to check the veracity of the video, the NCB has issued summons to the filmmaker.

Since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death in June 14, the NCB is trying to unravel Bollywood’s connection with the drug mafias.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal was summoned by the NCB for an appearance on Wednesday but the actor has sought for a week’s time to appear before the agency. He told the agency that he is currently busy with a few personal matters. The fresh date for Arjun’s appearance is yet to be announced by the agency. However, they summoned him for a second round of questioning in connection with a drug-related case.

