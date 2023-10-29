Karan Johar fires back at trolls after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Koffee With Karan 8 episode airs

The highly anticipated chat show, Koffee with Karan 8 opened up with much anticipation earlier this week on October 26. The first episode featured the IT couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ardent fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry, and several video clips on the internet from the episode have been doing the rounds. On the other hand, a section of people were seen trolling Deepika and Ranveer over their conversation about their relationship. On Sunday, 29 October, Karan Johar went live on Instagram and shut the trolls by giving a befitting reply.

Karan Johar addresses trolls yet again during his Instagram live session

Today, on Sunday, Karan Johar went live on his Instagram. During his live session, the ace filmmaker teased fans with hints on his upcoming episode. In addition to this, he also addressed the social media trolls and stated that it is going to land them nowhere.

During his live session, KJo addressed his fans and urged them for their feedback and constructive criticism. He said, “Keep your criticism constructive”. He further addressed trolls and continued by saying, “If you want to troll us…Do what you need to do because no one’s looking.”

He also added, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere. You’re filling and brimming your heart with negativity but landing nowhere because what’s gonna happen will happen to the people you’re trolling. If they’re gonna meet the success, they will. If they’re gonna fail, they will. It has nothing to do with you.”

He concluded by saying, “For all those who are consistently being positive, more power to you because positivity is the key to your own success.”

Conversations attracting huge attention on social media

Notably, during the candid conversation on Koffee with Karan 8, Ranveer Singh recalled his first meeting with his now wife Deepika Padukone at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home in Versova. The Gully Boy actor shared dramatized insights from their meeting while they had gone to get the narration for their collaboration, Ram-Leela.

Several fans on the other hand found an uncanny similarity with the details he had shared about his first meeting with Anushka Sharma. According to fans, The Bajirao Mastani actor used similar words like "gush of wind" as Anushka says, "he is so filmy."

Deepika, on the other hand, while talking about the initiation of her relationship with Ranveer had said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said, ‘I just don’t want to be attached, don’t want to be committed.’ And I had fun. And then he comes along, so I didn’t ‘commit commit’, until he proposed to me. There was no ‘commitment' as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

