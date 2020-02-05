Karan Johar talks about Takht not endorsing Islamophobia; Says ‘History wrote that story, I'm only telling it’

Ever since the teaser poster of Takht was unveiled there has been speculations about the period drama endorsing Islamophobia. However, director Karan Johar has put all the speculations to rest aptly.

has been grabbing the headlines ever since he announced his next directorial Takht which is touted to be the most expensive movie from Dharma Productions. The movie will narrate an interesting yet sensitive story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. Ever since Karan Johar unveiled the teaser poster of the period drama, there have been concerns about the movie being anti-Islamic and endorsing Islamophobia. However, the ace filmmaker didn’t shy away from clarifying the concerns.

Recently, during an event, KJo was quizzed about how he will strike a balance in Takht as Bollywood period films have often been criticised for endorsing Islamophobia, Karan told reporters. To this, the director replied saying his sensitivities to all the religions have always been point on. “You're talking to someone who has directed My Name is Khan. My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That's something I believe as a human being and as a citizen of this great country and of the world. Sensitivity to everyone and everything is something we take very deep care of,” he added.

Karan also asserted that with Takht he is only telling the story from history and mentioned, “Takht is not a story I wrote, history wrote that story. I'm only telling it.”

To note, Takht will mark Karan Johar’s first period drama and boasts an interesting ensemble of cast which include , , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar. The much anticipated movie is slated to it the screens on December 24, 2021.

Credits :India Today

